Princess Kate dubbed royal family's 'reliable asset' amid health issues

File Footage

Kate Middleton, who recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery, dubbed royal family's 'reliable asset' amid her serious health problems.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop said that the Princess of Wales' operation is a "salient reminder of just how valuable she is" to her family and people.

The expert shared, "Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital."

"The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise," Dunlop added.

For the unversed, Prince William also halted his royal duties in order to take care his wife at the hospital and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis at home.

Speaking of Princess Kate's health condition, the expert further said, "With a recuperation time of several months, Kate's condition while thankfully not cancer, is serious, and it isn't only family who will miss her."

Dunlop showered praise on the "Queen-in-waiting" as he said that the mother-of-three "has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders."

The historian also highlighted the importance of the Princess of Wales, saying, "he operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset."

