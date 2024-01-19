Madonna faces lawsuit by upset fans for being 'late'

Madonna sued by fans over 'deceptive' commitements

Madonna seems to have greatly upset her fans, pushing them to the extent of filing a lawsuit against the superstar.



Two of Madonna's fans are suing the Material Girl on the grounds that she keeps delaying the start of her concerts, despite having made false promises about it.

In a lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, residents of New York City, charge Madonna, the Barclays Centre, and Live Nation of engaging in "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices."

The complaint notes that, contrary to the concert flyer and promotion for Madonna's three Celebration concerts in New York in December, the shows did not start until after 10:30 p.m.

The two fans are now disputing whether this is a contract violation.

According to the lawsuit, the fans claim they were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs” by their show on Dec. 13, meeting the end past midnight.

“Madonna had demonstrated flippant difficulty in ensuring a timely or complete performance, and Defendants were aware that any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation,” the lawsuit states.

The pop star's "long history of arriving and starting her concerts late" was mentioned in the lawsuit, along with the late start times of Madonna's Dec. 14 and Dec. 16 performances at the location.

The defendants’ actions “constitute not just a breach of their contracts,” the suit alleged, “but also a wanton exercise in false advertising” and “negligent misrepresentation.”

The lawsuit highlights Madonna's history of being late for events, stating that it happened “during her 2016 Rebel Heart Tour, her 2019-2020 Madame X Tour, and previous tours, where Madonna continuously started her concerts over two hours late.”

This past is why the lawsuit filed on Wednesday is requesting class-action status.

Since Madonna was admitted to the hospital in July of last year owing to a bacterial infection, her current tour has been rescheduled. She is scheduled to end the U.S. leg of the concert in Texas on April 15.