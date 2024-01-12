Bruno Mars scrambles to save long-term relationship with girlfriend Jessica Caban

Bruno Mars is reportedly experiencing a rough patch in his personal life.

The 38-year-old singer’s long-term romance with Jessica Caban is ‘on the rocks,’ a source told The Sun.

According to the insider, the 41-year-old model spent the holiday season, Christmas and New Year’s away from Bruno, who is currently out on his An Evening with Silk Sonic tour.

They claimed: "Bruno and Jessica barely spend time together anymore — it is really sad. They are living separate lives so it doesn't bode well for their relationship. It feels like things are fizzling out between them.”

"They have so much history together but we aren't sure whether they will be able to save things this time," an insider added to the outlet.

The 24K Magic singer spotted Caban for the first time at an NYC restaurant, where decided to introduce himself all the way back in 2011.

Since then, the couple is said to have been romantically linked and kept their relationship largely under wraps.

Bruno quashed any plans for engagement with the model in an interview with the Rolling Stone in 2016, exclaiming, “Jesus! She’s my best friend. My rock. What’s wrong with that? We’re just happy.”