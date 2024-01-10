Kim Kardashian envious of Bianca Censori over daughter-mother bond

According to reports, Bianca Censori's close bond with her kid North West—whom she shares with Kanye West—has Kim Kardashian jealous.

Fans are aware that the Vultures crooner is frequently in the news due to his contentious actions, whether they are connected to the Jewish community or his current spouse Bianca Censori.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, seems to be furious over Bianca's friendship with North West, which seems to be getting stronger every day.

In his birthday greeting for the Yeezy designer, Kanye West declared Bianca as the "most amazing stepmum" on January 5.

However, according to recent revelations from Mirror, Kim Kardashian appears to be growing insecure about her children's stepmother.

An insider close to the celebrities spoke to the outlet in this regard.

The source spilled the beans and said, "Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter," claiming that she is "definitely jealous" of Kanye's ‘iconic muse.’

"This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim. It's already a nightmare co-parenting with [Kanye]; this is just another wrench," the tipster also revealed.

Nevertheless, the source maintained that Kim’s eldest daughter considers her stepmother to be "super cool," adding that it "gets under Kim's skin."