Meghan Markle rushed to hospital after medical emergency

Prince Harry's wife Meghan used to suffer with severe pain

Meghan Markle has shared shocking details about her "debilitating" health issue that took the Duchess to hospital.

The Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with The Chalkboard, revealed that she used to suffer with migraines so bad that she had to go to the hospital.



"I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them)."

In the same interview, Prince Harry's wife also revealed the lifechanging medical treatment which helped her to return to normal life.



She claimed the alternative medical treatment, like daily supplements, exercise, acupuncture and yoga practices helped her get rid of the chronic pain.

"Acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life," adding that "migraine-free living is a game changer."

In an interview with Best Health, Meghan said: "Yoga is my thing. There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga…increased flexibility, muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."