Ruth Langsford addresses This Morning return after Holly Willoughby exit

Ruth Langsford continues her work on Loose Women and has clarified that she is not in contention to replace Holly

Ruth Langsford has addressed speculation about a potential return to This Morning following Holly Willoughby's departure.

The 63-year-old TV presenter, along with her husband Eamonn Holmes, used to host the ITV show on Fridays until they were replaced by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Amidst Holly's confirmation of leaving the show, fans have been speculating about Ruth's possible return to the program. This Morning is currently featuring a rotation of presenters after Holly's exit and the dismissal of Phillip Schofield by ITV due to his admission of lying about a romantic relationship with a former younger colleague.

Despite ongoing fan speculation, Ruth, who still appears as a panelist on Loose Women, has unequivocally dismissed rumours of her returning to This Morning, stating that 'that ship has sailed.'

She told Hello! magazine: 'I think that ship has sailed. Listen, never say never. I adore that show and it was a dream to work on it.

'I worked on it before Eamonn, actually people forget that. I say to him: "I took you to work, don't forget!"'

Ruth and Eamonn co-hosted the Friday episode of the show from 2006 until 2021 when Eamonn concluded his contractual obligations with ITV and severed ties with the channel.

Although Ruth is no longer part of This Morning, she continues her work on Loose Women and has clarified that she is not in contention to replace Holly.