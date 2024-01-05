Watch Kate Hudson share ‘colourful’ music plans for 2024

Kate Hudson exhibited rainbow vibes while talking about her music plans for 2024.



On Thursday morning, Kate Hudson looked stunning in a long denim skirt and vibrant jumper.

The 44-year-old actress was spotted on the Today show set, where she talked up her new musical endeavour and revealed that she no longer feels "fearful" about singing.

The actress, who sang in the television series Glee and the film Nine, claimed that while on her yearly family holiday in Colorado, she gave a little cover song concert.

The Almost Famous star told Savannah Guthrie on Today, “I've always loved to sing and its something I'm gonna just put out there.”

“I always said like with music when people would ask me if I'm ever going to do it, for me, if I'm gonna do it, I'm really gonna do it, I'm going to really commit to the process. There's nothing half-a**ed about my relationship with music.”

The 44-year-old star of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days mentioned talking about creating an album around a year ago. creating an album has long been her desire.

She is still working on that record, so she can't say too much about it just yet.

She did, however, mention that she has never shared the music she has written throughout her life.

Not very long ago, she thought, "Maybe I have to do that."

Kate, who demonstrated her amazing skiing abilities in Aspen, was wearing a jumper with stripes in blue, yellow, red, purple and black.

The Goldie Hawn daughter also added a long denim skirt with a front slit.

Her blonde hair was worn straight and parted in the middle. She accessorised the outfit with sheer black tights and black boots that reached her knees.



