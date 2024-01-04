Katt Williams accuses Cedric the Entertainer of stealing his jokes

Cedric the Entertainer has come under fire from Katt Williams for allegedly stealing one of his jokes.



Williams seemed to be responding to Cedric when he appeared on Shannon Sharpe's programme in 2022 when he denied stealing the joke. Williams was speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.”

The actor-comedian continued, “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke and it’s my last joke and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Cedric had previously denied stealing one of Williams' jokes and called his anger "ridiculous" during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast in November 2022.

“I’ve seen this guy [Williams] 30 times. Like, dog, if you literally was that upset about it, like why didn’t you say nothing, like that don’t even make sense,” Cedric said at the time. “This is some internet shit, and that’s all I can say, so, you know, when I responded to him, he didn’t respond back to me and I left it at that.”