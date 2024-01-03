Kanye West's hypocritical demands to Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori go viral

Kanye West appeared to be a hypocrite in new viral video, telling ex-wife Kim Kardashian that she shouldn’t show her body just a few years before posting intimate pictures of his new wife Bianca Censori.

The Strongest rapper, 46, recently posted a photos of his new wife Bianca, showing her almost undressed with a fur scarf across her body, and a black thong. In another picture, the Australian-born beauty is seen wearing a black corset, alongside a minute-string bikini top.

The posts didn’t go down too well as many of his18.4million followers asked: ‘Are you done humiliating this woman or what?’

One asked: ‘You’re objectifying this woman just to show off, right?’

A follower remembered Kanye’s previous comments berating Kim’s outfits, fuming: ‘After you publicly shamed your ex-wife for posting risqué images of herself. What a tool.’

Just four years ago, Kanye, who is known to often style his partners and express strong opinions on their fashion choices, was berating Kim for her Met Gala dress the night before the event.



In viral video Kanye tells Kim that pictures of her that are too revealing are affecting his soul and spirit as a married man and father.



Kim and Kanye's conversation was filmed for an episode of her family’s reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (KUWTK).

‘I just made this transition from being a rapper, looking at all these girls, looking at my wife. Like, ”Oh, my girl needs to be like the other girls, showing her body off”,’ shared Kanye in an episode of the reality show.



Kim, 43, was wearing a Thierry Mugler dress, which was designed to look as if Kim was coming out of water with dripping crystals representing the drops of water.