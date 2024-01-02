Offset, Cardi B enjoy New Year at Miami Club amid split, reconciliation denial

Offset and Cardi B don't seem to be affected by their estrangement and continue to celebrate New Year together in Miami after denying hopes for a renewal.
As they partied together, the 31-year-old Up rapper and her husband—born Kiari Kendrell Cephus—who were recently sighted in New York City together, stoked rumours of a reconciliation.
In the viral video, Cardi looked magnificent as she danced among a sea of partygoers, as Offset tossed $1 notes into the air.
The two had each done separate NYE shows at the Fontainebleu Hotel earlier in the evening.
Later on X on Monday, Cardi refuted rumours that the two had reconciled, saying, "We not together.. we together when I say so not when you THINK so."
A few days prior, Cardi seemed to refute reports circulating about her and her estranged spouse getting back together after spending Christmas with their two-year-old son Wave and five-year-old daughter Kulture.
The Grammy-winning musician claimed that the rumours of the former pair getting back together were untrue when he 'liked' a meme on X on Wednesday.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss chastises her castmate Porsha Williams for fabricating stories in a throwback scene, adding, "You just made that up," in the meme.
