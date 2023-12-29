Joe Swash sister Shana welcomes first child with fiancé Nick Jones

Exciting news of an angel.
Shana, the sister of Joe Swash, has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Nick Jones.
The 33-year-old former EastEnders star, known for portraying Demi Miller on the BBC soap, shared the joyful news on Instagram on Thursday.
Shana posted an endearing picture featuring herself, Nick, and their newborn baby girl shortly after the birth.
In the caption, she revealed the baby's name and birthdate, writing, 'Kitty Frances Swash Jones 18.12.2023.'
Engaged for two years, Shana and Nick received an outpouring of well-wishes from social media followers and some of their celebrity friends.
Shana had announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a photo proudly displaying her baby scan pictures while her devoted partner kissed her cheek.
In August 2021, Shana had previously announced her engagement to carpenter Nick, and as of now, they have yet to tie the knot.
