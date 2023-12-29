Matthew McConaughey demands heavy pay to appear in Yellowstone spin-off

Matthew McConaughey reveals his negotiations with Yellowstone producers: Deets inside

Matthew McConaughey is demanding massive pay to appear as the new face of the popular series, Yellowstone.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer that Matthew considered himself the key to the success of the proposed new spin-off in place of Kevin Costner.

“Matthew and his team know he's the number one creative choice for the post-Kevin version of Yellowstone that's being planned,” said an insider.

However, the series producers seemed reluctant to sign off the Interstellar actor on the large sum.

“Paramount is dragging its feet on his $2.5 million per episode asking price — and there's a real possibility Matthew will just move on,” revealed a source.

Another source added, “The expectation was that once the Hollywood strikes ended, sealing the deal would be a quick process but they're really dragging their feet on meeting his demands!”

RadarOnline.com reported that Kevin’s negotiations fell through when bosses didn’t meet the actor’s scheduling demands, leaving the A-lister to walk away from the show entirely.

Meanwhile, Matthew allegedly getting antsy about putting his movie career on hold while he sorts out potential conflicts with filming the spinoff of the modern-day TV western about the Dutton family,” revealed an insider.

“Matt wants to make this deal. His demands may be sky-high but he feels he's worth it — and the powers that be better get their act together or he'll be saying adios, amigos!” continued an insider.

A source added, “No deal Matthew has ever made has taken this long, especially after he won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club.”

“But Yellowstone is a monolith unto itself, and producers are wondering if it's worth it.”