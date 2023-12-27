Halle Bailey hints at secret birth following pregnancy rumours

file footage

Halle Bailey fueled rumors she has already given birth in a recent video posted by her boyfriend DDG.



Fans were left reeling with confusion at the actress’ conduct as she struggled to get up while carving out gingerbread into shapes with her boyfriend DDG.

In a clip making rounds on social media, Bailey, dressed in a festive themed sweater, seemed to hold on to a black surface to help herself getting up before sighing out a low grunt.

“She had to get up slow! She just had that baby lol I know that slow get up,” affirmed a user in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post on Instagram.

“They trolling..but sis any momma knows that postpartum stand up,” another quipped.

“Her face tells the story. Mama just had a baby,” another deduced.

It comes only days after DDG mysteriously tweeted, “life is amazing,” prompting speculations about the arrival of their newborn.

Halle and DDG, who have been romantically linked since January 2022, first sparked pregnancy rumors following the former’s appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

The Color Purple star later stepped out with her growing baby bump on display for a casual day out with her beau in Santa Monica, California in October.