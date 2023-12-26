Anne Hathaway talks about her 'intoxicated' role in 'Eileen'

Anne Hathaway acknowledges that she had a lot of fun playing the fearless and independent Rebecca in William Oldroyd's psychological thriller Eileen.



The 41-year-old actress had an open discussion with Emily Blunt, her co-star in Devil Wears Prada, during a recent interview for Variety Magazine.

Blunt praised Hathaway for portraying the well-known Rebecca in Eileen during this confessional, saying that she was utterly "intoxicated" by the role.

Anne responded to this by admitting that she was motivated to go "so far outside" of her "comfort zone" by William Oldroyd, the film's director.

She talked about her experience and said that after working on the movie, she "enjoyed it" and felt "braver." She still thinks she took things "too far," though.

She continued by explaining that after discussing the position with a buddy. Anne told her pal she was sorry. “I think I’ve gone too far this time. Oh God, I’m blond and I invented an accent. I’m not basing it on anyone except for my own imagination."

"This is the way I saw her, and I feel like I’ve gone too far,” she told Blunt before moving on to the next topic.

The movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Ottessa Moshfegh. Anne Hathaway stars as Rebecca, a prison counsellor with a mysterious dark side, while Thomasin Mckenzie plays Eileen Dunlop, the young secretary who is the protagonist of the story. Fans of the book will surely enjoy this newly-released film adaptation.