Travis Kelce reveals how he remained unfazed by Taylor Swift during game

Thousands of people were mesmerised by Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' most recent game on Sunday against the New England Patriots, including her beau Travis Kelce.



Travis Kelce, 34, talked candidly about his girlfriend, also 34, being seen on the big screen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday's episode of New Heights with Jason and Kelce. He also discussed how he attempted to keep his composure.

“They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colours,” Travis of Swift said sporting a grey Chiefs sweatshirt and a crochet beanie with his jersey number 87.

“It just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he continued on the podcast. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

“That’s pretty awesome,” his brother, Jason Kelce, added.

“I was trying to keep my cool,” Travis continued with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. Shout out to the Patriots, New England. Taylor, she’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funniest that she’s played at, so for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. So shout out to the Patriots for doing that.”

The tight end also noted that there “might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing,” but “for the most part everybody was f---ing screaming their tail off for her.”

Swift's father, Scott Swift, who Travis claimed to be wearing ”full Chiefs gear,” went to the game with her.

While watching the team's 27-17 victory, Scott donned a vintage red Chiefs jumper. Jason, 36, said on the podcast that the outfit ”looks good on him.”