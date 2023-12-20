Taylor Swift will be spending her holidays with Travis Kelce: report

Taylor Swift will be a supportive girlfriend for her beau Travis Kelce during the upcoming holidays.

The Grammy-winning musician will be in Kansas City as Travis is meant to be working on Christmas day and New Year’s Eve, a source told Page Six.

“She’ll for sure be at the games,” an insider told the outlet about the upcoming games that Travis’ team will be playing in at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

It’s unclear if the Cruel Summer singer will stay in Kansas City in between games or if she will fly to Tennessee to be with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. It is also uncertain if her parents will be joining her to watch the game.

In the previous game, Scott, 71, was spotted already tagging along to be by Taylor’s side as she supported Travis during his game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium earlier this week.

The proud dad even brought out cake for fans for his daughter’s birthday which was on December 13.

Meanwhile, it is still not known if the Travis’ parents, mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce, will also be joining them for Christmas.

Travis’ sister-in-law, Kylie, revealed to People Magazine that the Kelce parents usually split their time to “make sure that one parent is with one brother and one parent is with the other.”

