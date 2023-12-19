Taylor Swift’s ‘sentimental’ birthday ring from Travis Kelce: Expert’s insights

Taylor Swift has previously sported opal jewelry as a nod to her relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s birthday ring, supposedly gifted to her by boyfriend Travis Kelce, has way more meaning to it than fans originally thought.

As photographs from Swift’s 34th birthday bash last week circulated the internet, fans noticed Swift rocking an enormous ring on her middle finger.

Fans immediately recognized the gems: a big opal center stone – Kelce’s birthstone – surrounded by a halo of smaller London blue topazes – Swift’s birthstone.

However, the "very sentimental"ring holds way more symbolism than fans initially thought, as Rare Carat gemologist Karly Bulinski told Page Six.

Firstly, “Opal is said to represent hope and purity, while blue topaz is said to help channel your inner wisdom.”

“Since ancient times, opals have symbolised good luck, fortune, and power – which seems to be particularly fitting for Taylor Swift.”

Another jeweler, Mike Fried, told the outlet that the halo could be made of a few different blue gemstones, such as blue zircon or tanzanite – both December birthstones like blue topaz.

Fried noted that the rich color is more likely to be tanzanite, which is known to “carry high energy and improve vitality.”

As for the value of the ring, Bulinski estimated it to be around $10k, while Fried estimates a much higher $175k.

In 2016, the international pop sensation confessed to US Weekly, “My favorite stone is an opal because when I was bullied in school, my mom used to take me to T.J. Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry.”

In September this year, the Love Story songstress rocked an opal necklace, fueling the then-unconfirmed relationship rumours with the NFL star.