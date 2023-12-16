Selena Gomez feels like she ‘finally found the one’ in Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is happy as she revels in her new ‘refreshing’ romance with Benny Blanco.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the singer and actress, 31, is experiencing a relationship like never before as she feels she may have found her ideal.

“It’s taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals,” the insider revealed.

“She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn’t been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.”

The insider shared that the former Disney star “feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it’s been very refreshing for her.”

The pair’s “feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond,” the source noted.

The Only Murders in the Building star confirmed her romance last week when she went on a commenting spree on Instagram, responding to various fans.

She first commented “facts” under the post that read, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

This week, she also shared some PDA-filled snaps with Blanco in the highlights of her week.

The source noted that the Calm Down singer began opening up about her relationship with the music producer, 35, because she “finally felt comfortable enough” in their connection to address the speculation about them dating.