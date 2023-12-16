Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ‘honest’ and ‘safe’ relationship

Selena Gomez is happy to shed her singledom for ‘rare’ romance with beau Benny Blanco.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, appears to feel safe in her current relationship, something that she did not have in the previous ones.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the Disney alum, 31, “finally felt comfortable enough” in her relationship with the music producer, 35, to reveal their relationship to the public.

“She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans,” the insider told ET.

She confirmed her romance last week as she responded to various fan comments confirming her romance. She then followed it up with some cosy snaps with her beau and a ‘B’ ring on her ring finger.

The singer and actress took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a carousel post of her week which also included some PDA-filled snaps with Blanco.



“Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her,” they continued.

“He’s respectful, isn’t a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn’t care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him.”

The insider added that the Calm Down singer feels “her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives.”

