Prince Louis channels Princess Diana’s spirit despite Queen Camilla influence

Prince Louis continues to win hearts with his whimsical theatrics during his sporadic public appearances with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on royal events.
Speaking to GB News, royal expert Kinsey Schofield gushed over the five-year-old’s energy, which she compared to his late grandmother Princess Diana.
It is pertinent to note that Louis never met Diana - infact, the late princess died in a tragic car crash decades before he was born.
Since his birth, Louis has lived under the influence of his parents, grandfather King Charles, and step-grandmother Queen Camilla.
Despite zero influence of Diana in his early years, the youngest prince has successfully channeled her charisma and spirit.
“He's so full of sass. He is just so precious and he is just a lightning bug when it comes to this family,” Schofield enthused, adding: “It’s so much fun to watch him!”
”You know those little moments that we actually see Louis’s personality. He is the sweetest little boy, but you can tell he's a little Spitfire,” she continued.
“And his attitude! While I do think he looks like a Middleton his he does have a little bit of Diana Spencer in him.
“I love the fire and it's so much fun to watch them grow up, Eamon [Holmes] is absolutely right,” Schofield added.
The Waleses recently sparked confusion over their Christmas card photo, as they posed together for a monochrome frame.
Royal watchers were quick to notice Louis was missing his middle finger, while one of Kate’s legs was nowhere to be found, prompting presumptions that the photo was badly edited.
