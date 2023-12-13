Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shocked’ over Christmas card backlash

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not pleased with the chatter surrounding their Christmas card which made headlines for a photoshop fail.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their Christmas card over the weekend, which many criticised for being heavily edited.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Kate and William are “embarrassed” and “were as shocked as everyone else” by the criticism the photo has received.

The monochrome picture, which taken by the photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year, showed Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, posing with their parents, all matching in white button-downs.

After the image was shared, many social media users took to social media to point out several problems in it.

“Hey! What happened with Louis’ finger?” one user said pointing a gab between Louis’ fingers.

“There’s an extra leg in this picture!!!! How did the photographer not notice?? Omg,” another said.

Another commenter replied, “Anyone talking about why Prince Louis is just missing a finger?!?”

“Prince Louis finger is missing, also they have photoshopped someone else’s leg onto his [side eye emoji]” one person tweeted.

One person observed, “Why does Louis not have a finger and look at Louis leg both legs don’t look similar.”

So far, neither Kate nor William have commented on the backlash received.