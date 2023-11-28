Jennifer Garner wishes former boyfriend Michael Vartan 55th birthday: Photo

Jennifer Garner pens birthday note to Michael Vartan on social media

Jennifer Garner has recently wished her former boyfriend and Alias co-star Michael Vartan on the occasion of his 55th birthday.



On Monday, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of her and Michael from their hit show, Alias.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote, “I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday. I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow.”

Reacting to the picture, fans were excited to see the pairing again and even expressed their desire for the sequel.



One user commented, “THIS is a series that deserves the legacy sequel treatment.”

Another remarked, “Ahhhh I love Sydney and Vaughn!! We need an Alias reboot with original cast, please and thank you.”

For the unversed, the duo had an on-screen romance in the Alias while the couple dated for real between 2003 and 2004.

Earlier in 2018, Jennifer also celebrated Michael’s 50th birthday with another throwback of the two in their younger days.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and Michael have moved on in their life with the actress dating Cali Group CEO John Miller at the moment.

The Never Been Kissed actor tied the knot with Lauren Skaar in 2011 and filed for divorce in July 2014.