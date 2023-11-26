Leonardo DiCaprio steps out with glamorous girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in London

Leonardo DiCaprio maintained his usual understated style during an outing in London with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and her family on Thursday.
The 49-year-old Hollywood actor engaged in sightseeing with his Italian supermodel girlfriend, 25, accompanied by a group of family and friends.
Leo kept a low profile, concealing his face under a black baseball cap and donning a light blue face mask.
Despite the mask, he occasionally lowered it to chat with the group as they leisurely strolled down the street.
Opting for a laidback look, the Oscar winner wore a plain white T-shirt and grey jeans, complemented by a dark blue bomber jacket and black trainers.
Vittoria, 23 years his junior, exuded effortless style in oversized light blue jeans, paired with a long black coat and a grey woollen scarf for warmth against the winter chill.
It comes after Leo celebrated his 49th birthday earlier this month and with Vittoria joining him and other A-list guests at the star-studded bash.
The pair packed on the PDA and were 'affectionate and kissing throughout the night,' according to People.
