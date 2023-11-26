Leonardo DiCaprio steps out with glamorous girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti in London

Leonardo DiCaprio engaged in sightseeing with his Italian supermodel girlfriend accompanied by a group of family and friends

Leonardo DiCaprio maintained his usual understated style during an outing in London with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and her family on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Hollywood actor engaged in sightseeing with his Italian supermodel girlfriend, 25, accompanied by a group of family and friends.

Leo kept a low profile, concealing his face under a black baseball cap and donning a light blue face mask.

Despite the mask, he occasionally lowered it to chat with the group as they leisurely strolled down the street.

Opting for a laidback look, the Oscar winner wore a plain white T-shirt and grey jeans, complemented by a dark blue bomber jacket and black trainers.

Vittoria, 23 years his junior, exuded effortless style in oversized light blue jeans, paired with a long black coat and a grey woollen scarf for warmth against the winter chill.

It comes after Leo celebrated his 49th birthday earlier this month and with Vittoria joining him and other A-list guests at the star-studded bash.

The pair packed on the PDA and were 'affectionate and kissing throughout the night,' according to People.