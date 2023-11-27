Prince Harry, William worry over Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring

Prince Harry and Prince William were not happy to learn that Meghan Markle's engagement ring went missing

Prince Harry and Prince William allegedly have qualms about Meghan Markle’s missing engagement ring amid repots claiming that the former actress lost the sparkler.

Speaking to GB News, fashion expert Danielle Rogers-Clark claimed that the Prince of Wales was not fond after learning that the Duchess of Sussex’s ring, which contained diamonds from Princess Diana’s jewellery collection, was lost.

"Prince William is said to be concerned that the ring is missing," she said.

"William is very protective over his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and her legacy.

"Her stunning and precious jewellery collection forms a very important part of that.

"From William’s perspective, he has memories of her wearing every single piece and would be concerned if a piece was missing."

At the same time, she claimed that the Meghan's husband, Prince Harry had similar emotions to his older brother owing to his closeness to his late mother.

She claimed: "Equally, Harry has as much right to his mother’s pieces as William.

"I am sure William is aware that his brother feels exactly the same and would do his best to make sure the diamonds remain safe and loved."