Leonardo DiCaprio hints at future of his acting career

Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about his Hollywood career

Film star Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently celebrated his 49th birthday with A-listers, has seemingly cleared the air about his future in the Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor was joined by Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, and Al Pacino and others at his star-studded bash in Beverly Hills last week.



The dashing actor, who has already generated Oscar buzz with his stunning performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, has revealed that he has no plans to quit Hollywood anytime soon.



Leo, while discussing his lengthy acting career in an interview with Good Morning America, admitted he had one goal to accomplish before he turns 50 next year.

"You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie," he told host Chris Connelly.

Chris, during his chat with Leo, joked about how quickly time had passed, saying: "You're 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?"



"I have no idea," the heartthrob replied, adding: "We were talking about our first interview, that may have been 30 years ago."



The actor was was joined by his co-star Lily Gladstone for the interview, just days after he lavished praise on the actress at Variety’s Power of Women event last week.



He revealed Lily, who plays his wife in Martin Scorsese’s epic historical drama, was on the verge of quitting acting when she landed the role in Killers of the Flower Moon, and he was relieved she had changed her mind.