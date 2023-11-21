Jason Momoa reflects on his future in DC after Aquaman sequel

file footage

While Jason Momoa is hopeful for his future in the DC Universe, he wouldn’t bet on it.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the 44-year-old actor reflected on a potential threequel to Aquaman in the wake of studio overhaul.

Noting that his upcoming film will mark the “end of this DC Universe,” Momoa shared, “Things have happened before. I guess, if people like it.”

He added: “But there will always be a place for me at DC.”

The Baywatch actor is set to reprise his role as titular character Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It is anticipating a theatrical release on Dec. 22.

The uncertainty over his role as Aquaman comes after the new co-CEOs of the comic book franchise, James Gunn and Peter Safran released a brand-new slate for upcoming DC films and TV series, set to kick off in 2015.

An October report from Variety also confirmed that Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, and Momoa will no longer play their respective characters in the superhero universe.