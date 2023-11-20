Kate Middleton shares meaningful message about 'future of children'

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, who's known for her love to children, has revealed her thoughts about kids on their day, has revealed her thoughts about the future of children.
Princess Kate marked the World Children’s Day 2023 by sharing a meaningful message about the children's better tomorrow, saying their early years are more important in shaping their future.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media account shared a video on Monday with caption: "#ShapingUs is all about how important our early years are in shaping the adults we become.
"Last week, with @earlychildhood, we brought together experts, global thinkers and cross-disciplinary leaders to help understand how we lay the foundations for happier, healthier lives."
On the other hand, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood also shared the mother-of-three's pictures and her touching words to mark the day.
Kate Middleton says: "The future of our children is something we all build together; through the actions each and every one of us takes every day."
In adorable pictures, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mom is seen spending time with children during her royal engagements.
