Kim Kardashian lands lead role in upcoming comedy film, 5th Wheel

Kim Kardashian is set to add yet another feather to her cap.

The SKIMS mogul has been tapped to produce and star in upcoming comedy film, The 5th Wheel, reported via Deadline.

As per the outlet, the reality TV star was the one to pitch the female-driven comedy, and has been “very hands-on” with it.

The screenplay is being penned by Paula Pell, who will co-produce with Kardashian, alongside Janine Brito.

Notably, this isn’t the socialite’s first feat as an actress; Kim most recently showcased her acting skills in Season 12 of American Horror Story in September.

She was casted alongside the likes of Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Matt Czuchry.

Ahead of her appearance at the show, a source detailed Kardashian’s experience on set.

“This project has been months and months in the works, and Kim was ecstatic to finally start filming last month,” the insider told Us Weekly in June. “This is an experience of a lifetime, and Kim can’t wait for everyone to see the final product.”

Prior to her role in the horror thriller series, the mom of four made cameos in Last Man Standing, Drop Dead Diva, and Disaster Movie.

She also lended her voice for a part in two PAW Patrol movies.