



North West, pal channel Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton in chic outfits

North West channelled her mother Kim Kardashian with a Paris Hilton inspired friend.



The 10-year-old honoured Kim Kardashian in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday by dressing up in a look reminiscent of her mother's early 2000s fashion.

Replicating her mother's early aughts style, West wore a gray Juicy Couture tracksuit with a big silver Louis Vuitton purse in her photo with a pal posing as Paris Hilton.

To round off the flawless appearance, she wore oversized sunglasses and had her hair straightened.

Kardashian's Skims and Kanye West's Yeezy fashion lines are on West's wishlist of things she wants to own. West was also wearing a pair of Yeezy slides, which were, of course, discontinued by 2019.

She accessorized with a black cabbie hat, a giant black Balenciaga purse with gold chain handles, and white oversized shades.

The whimsical attire was designed to resemble what Hilton and Kardashian wore when they landed at Sydney Airport in December 2006, Australia.

The song that they included with the post, Kim Kardashian's 2011 dance hit "Jam (Turn It Up)," was even more famous than their appearances.

Earlier this year, for Halloween, North and her mother stunned onlookers by dressing up like Cher Horowitz and her best friend Dionne Davenport did in the 1995 movie "Clueless."