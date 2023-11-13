Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feuding over Christmas plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are not invited to the King’s 75th birthday celebrations in London, are said to be feuding over their Christmas plans.

The Duke, according to insiders, wants to celebrate Christmas in the UK while his wife Meghan Markle has not interest in returning to the UK as she wants to spend Christmas in the US with her children and friends.

Harry may not be reuniting with his family until he heals the rift with his brother Prince William and father King Charles. Nonetheless, the Duke still has his heart set on being in the UK with the family and some of his close friends.



Meghan and Harry, according to OK!, are said to be divided over locations, and it's causing a potential Christmas crisis for the couple.

The source said: "Harry has been invited, along with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to join Charles van Straubenzee’s family during the festive season. They have homes in London and Lincolnshire. Charlie is Harry’s best friend and also Archie’s godfather and the pair have recently grown closer again following a rather distant few years when Harry first moved over to America."

However, the source claimed one of the reasons the Duke had not yet accepted any UK invitations from either family or friends, was because of Meghan’s eagerness to spend Christmas in Californian, where the former Hollywood star's social circle is ever-growing.

