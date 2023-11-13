Prince William, Kate Middleton share never-before-seen video amid Harry, Meghan rift

Kate Middleton and Prince William have mesmerised fans with a never-before-seen clip ahead of King Charles III's 75th birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts on Sunday shared a stunning video, showing future king William enjoying scuba diving in The Bahamas during their 2022 visit to Earthshot Prize winner Coral Vita.



The royal couple, both 41, were shown in scuba gear taking 'part in a very special experience snorkelling around the beautiful reefs, and planting out new coral'.



The unseen footage from the trip, shared to the royal couple's YouTube account, shows Kate diving into the sea, William planting coral and the pair swimming and exploring under the water.



William, who attended this year's Earthshot Prize alone in Singapore, spoke to the cameras while on a nearby beach, saying: 'What we do in these next ten years will impact the planet for the next thousand.



The video, which comes amid Kate and William's ongoing feud with Harry and Meghan, who have not been invited to attend King Charles's birthday, has attracted massive praise and likes from the royal fans, with one commenting: "The Prince of Wales is such an all-around guy! He can do everything!!!"

Another added: "The Prince of Wales dedication to HIS CAUSE is unmatched."



The couple's official accounts have also shared details of William's "unforgettable week in Singapore."

Prince William made solo flight to Singapore to attend the event as Kate had to stay with their eldest son Prince George during his exam.

