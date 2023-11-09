Well done Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who spoke about her recent breast cancer diagnosis for the first time on television during an appearance on the U.K. talk show this week, has garnered huge praise and thumbs up from the people for her strength.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mother Ferguson, widely known as Fergie, appeared in "Loose Women" show to help kick off "Don't Skip Your Screening" campaign, an inaugural initiative to tackle the 1.2 million mammograms missed by women in Britain.

Fergie, who was one of these women that nearly didn't go for the screening appointment, previously revealed that it was her sister that made her go.



Ferguson said: "It was after a bank holiday and it was a Tuesday morning. And I thought ‘No, it's a hot day,' and ‘Nah, no, I don't need to go, I'm sure it'll all be fine," adding: "I had no symptoms. I was completely fine."

But, her older sister insisted her to make the trip. The Duchess said the cancer was caught "so early, just in time."

She added: "That's why I really want to shout about this. Don’t skip your screening appointment because I wouldn't be sitting here if I hadn't have gone,” Fergie urged, as the audience applauded.

Ferguson's video clip, shared on the social media platforms, attracted praise and likes for her brave move to create awareness among the people, with one commenting "Well Done Sarah Ferguson."



Sarah, Duchess of York also known by the nickname Fergie, is a British author, television personality, and member of the British royal family.

