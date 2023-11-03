Sarah Ferguson excited as wedding bells will soon ring in her family

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who is popularly known as Fergie, has gushed over a delightful news about a beloved member of her family.

The Duchess of York shared a warm message after her niece Heidi Luedecke - who's daughter her elder sister Jane Ferguson - got engaged. The 27-year-old is set to tie the knot with art consultant Ben Collinson.



In a piece published on Friday, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail: "She is my golden niece whom I love so much. I’m devoted to lovely Ben and Heidi."

The mother of the bride-to-be, Jane, also spoke to the outlet saying: "So super-happy for them both,” she said, and joked, “Welcome to the madhouse, Ben!"



Jane also celebrated the happy news on her Instagram page, posting a selfie of Ben and Heidi where the bride-to-be flashed her diamond oval engagement ring, captioning: "My little bunny is engaged to a big bunny called Ben! So super happy for them both, welcome to the mad fun house, Ben we are lucky to have you!”



Sarah Ferguson's sister also uploaded two pictures of where Ben may have popped the question. The carousel rolled to a photo of two glasses of wine on a small table before a peaceful green field, followed by a shot of Heidi’s left hand with the glittering ring.



On Thursday, Fergie spoke about her recent breast cancer diagnosis for the first time on television during an appearance on the U.K. talk show Loose Women.

She made the appearance to help kick off the show’s Don't Skip Your Screening campaign, an inaugural initiative to tackle the 1.2 million mammograms missed by women in England, where she credited Jane for pushing her to attend the routine screening where the cancer was detected.