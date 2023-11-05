Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice look unrecognisable in major transformation

File Footage

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice left royal watchers in awe after photos of the glammed up mother-daughter duo emerged online.



In a post on X, photos of celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna's latest work on Fergie and Prince Andrew's daughter made rounds in which the pair look undeniably stunning and almost unrecognisable as they showed off their glamorous look.

Their photos saw fans gush over them as many commented on how fabulous they looked whilst complementing the make-up artist's work.





"Wow what a make-up artist!! The ladies look stunning while understated. Very soft and subtle. Brava!" one user commented.

"Beatrice looks amazing," another pointed out.

"Sarah does look spectacular in these photos. Fabulous make-up artists at work!," a third chimed in.

As per Luna's Instagram, Fergie is a usual client and has worked with other big names like Megan Fox and Lana Condor.