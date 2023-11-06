Prince Harry seemingly creates new drama with King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry creates new drama with King Charles ahead of UK return

Prince Harry's relationship with his father King Charles seems to be at an all-time low following the Duke's attacks on Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

"Though the royal family's wounds, which were given by Harry and Meghan, are still green the King has invited the Duke to attend his 75th birthday on November 14. But, unfortunately Harry does not respond in the same manner and he does not seem to attend his father's event," insiders have revealed.



The Insiders went on claiming that "it seems difficult for Harry to come out the claw that has already tightened its grip on him and damaged his image."

The source did not directly name Meghan, but suggesting as the Duke still sees the things from his wife's eyes.

They added: "Harry's reluctance to ease tension with his own royal relatives seems to be an indication of a new royal drama amid speculations about Meghan's tell-all memoir".

Despite Harry's claims and allegations in his book that reopened the King's wounds, the 74-year-old tried to heal the rift with his youngest son and extended another olive branch by sending him an invite for his big day this month.



The Britain's monarch will turn 75on November 14, but despite his milestone birthday his youngest son Harry is unlikely to be in attendance. Charles is expected to celebrate his birthday with close family and friends.

King reportedly had invited Harry to Balmoral in September to spend the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death with him, but the Duke instead marked the occasion in Windsor.



Harry lives with his wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito. The couple currently do not have a base in the UK after their eviction from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year. There were also reports that Harry is hunting a house in London, but does not want any help from his father King Charles.

It emerged after Harry requested to stay in a room in Windsor Castle during a brief trip to the UK. However, the Duke's request was rejected due to a lack of notice given to the royal family.

Harry and Charles's current state of affairs is a far cry from the way things used to be, where the monarch would schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday. The Insiders also claimed that Harry would soon visit to the UK, but won't be hosted by his royal relatives.