Armie Hammer makes comeback on social media with a cryptic post

Armie Hammer has recently made a comeback on social media with a cryptic post on November 1.



On Wednesday, the Mirror Mirror actor returned to Instagram by posting a video of Frank Perry’s 1968 The Swimmer.

In the short clip, the unknown person could be seen running shirtless alongside a horse.

The Call Me by Your Name star did not caption the mysterious clip while he cleaned rest of his feed.

Earlier in June, Armie made divorce settlement with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.



The actor previously landed into trouble after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women back in 2021. These women claimed that Armie used to send messages related to cannibalistic desires

Following this controversy, Armie, who has denied all allegations of abuse, was dropped by his agency and various TV and film projects.

Armie was also a part of three-part docuseries House of Hammer, which detailed about his allegations and his family history.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed they would not file sexual assault charges against Armie following what has been described as a “thorough review” by prosecutors in the wake of 2017 rape allegations.