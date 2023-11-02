How Britney Spears' memoir compares to Prince Harry's 'Spare'

Britney Spears’ hotly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me was thought to be a direct competitor to Prince Harry’s work Spare but new statistics revealed a surprise revelation.



According to sales figures released by Gallery Books, Spears’ publishers, it revealed that the Toxic singer sold 1.1 million copies in its first week, which includes purchases on print, digital and audio.

The singer spoke to AP about writing the memoir in which she laid bare deep, dark secrets of her life in stardom which included getting an abortion and problematic family members.

"I poured my heart and soul into my memoir," she said.

"And I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

While it turned out to be one of the most successful celebrity memoirs, it still did not break records for US sales.

As for the Duke of Sussex, Spare sold 1.6 copies in its first week across all formats, as per numbers released by its publishing house Gallery Books and Penguin Random House.

This meant that Prince Harry's memoir ultimately held the lead in terms of most sales.