Khloé Kardashian criticised for skin tone in Bratz doll Halloween look

Khloé Kardashian Bratz doll Halloween look is being accused of “black fishing.”



The Kardashians star posed in pictures uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday while wearing a long-sleeved white shirt underneath a minidress with a yellow design.

She also carried a handbag with the Bratz brand written in crystals and wore an identical yellow beret over her extremely long platinum blonde hair.

However, the co-founder of Good American's fans didn’t notice her outfit as they called out something else.

Kardashian's skin tone was quickly criticized by users in the comment area, with one person calling it "10 times darker" than usual.

A fan claimed that the reality star wants to “be black sooooooo bad,” while a third pondered, “Why is she three shades darker than usual?”

Others criticized the 39-year-old Kardashian for "blackfishing," a phrase used to characterize white public figures, celebrities, or influencers who use tanning, makeup, or other techniques to give the impression that they are black or mixed-race.

“Black fishing periodddd,” one fan teased.

“Black fishing heaux,” a second one added. “Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable.”

Even though her sister Kim Kardashian and pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro were also wearing the almost same type of ensemble as Khloé, she seems to be the only one drawing criticism for her style.



