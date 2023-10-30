DC Comics’ ‘Titans’ to leave Netflix: Here’s why

Among the many DC show available to watch on Netflix, DC’s hit, big-budget series Titans is one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant.

However, while all four seasons, with a total of 49 episodes, are available to stream on the platform, they will not be a constant stay for Netflix.

According to What’s On Netflix, the series had only been licensed to Netflix and will eventually leave. However, the series will not be leaving the platform for the next few years.

The series is based on the superhero team the Teen Titans. The anime-influenced animated television series, which premiered in 2003, depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil.

The show’s core characters include Batman’s former vigilante partner Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Kory Anders (Anna Diop), Rachel Roth (Teagan Croft), and Garfield Logan (Ryan Potter).

Season three introduced some new characters to the show with Joshua Orpin’s Super Boy.

In the latest season, the cast was expanded by new characters, which include: Joseph Morgan will play Brother Blood (aka Sebastian Blood), Franka Potente will play Mother Mayhem (aka May Bennett), Lisa Ambalavanar will recur as Jinx; and Titus Welliver will portray Lex Luthor.