'RHOC' star Shannon Beador finally breaks silence over drunken hit-and-run

Shannon Beador is finally addressing her drunken hit-and-run last month.

As the dust settles down, the Real Housewives of Orange Country star took to Instagram to finally address her headlines-making arrest that unfolded exactly a month ago.

While walking her beloved Goldie, Archie, who was also in the car at the time of the accident, Beador took the opportunity to press record and give viewers a much anticipated update.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about everything that’s happened recently,” she began.

“Unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment but there will be a time when I can and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic,” she reassured fans.

Beador has remained tight-lipped as she recovers from the incident, which involved her drunkenly clipping a Newport Beach home before fleeing the scene, parking her car in the middle of a street, and pretending to walk her pooch, per TMZ.

Ever since, she has been spotted with apparent injuries – a cast on her arm and a bruise on her eye, per Page Six.

Last week, the mother of three also enrolled herself in an outpatient behavioural wellness program with an alcohol component.

But Beador is on the mend and hopes to go back to her old routine soon.

“Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie,” she told the camera as she signed off.