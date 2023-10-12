Cardi B gushes over husband Offset: 'Always go beyond for me'

Cardi B has showered in roses on her 31st birthday, all thanks to her loving husband Offset.



In honour of her special day, the rapper revealed in an Instagram picture on Wednesday that her husband lavishly painted the house red and pink with a flower bed and balloon sky.

"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me," she wore her heart on the sleeves in the caption.

The post featured a video of Cardi descending a set of stairs covered in pink rose petals and white candles. The petals formed a walkway that led to a space with numerous rose bushes, a ceiling covered in balloons, and letter balloons that read "Happy Birthday."

Cardi's name was written in white calligraphy on a huge flowery heart that was in the room's centre. The Up rapper praised her spouse, 31, in the video, rotating the camera around the room as she did so.

"Wow! Oh my God, this n****, I swear to God! Wow! I love you," she said. "Thank you".

The Grammy winner lauded Offset in the caption by noting, "I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo."