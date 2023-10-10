Royal family warned of 'rogue' Meghan Markle's 'unprecedented move'

Meghan Markle may let all guns blazing in her reported memoir after the Duchess of Sussex was predicted to ‘unburden herself’ of all of her issues.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, Meghan may choose to use Prince Harry’s four-book deal with Penguin Random House in order to publish her own memoir.

She said: "Previously, there have been a number of reports suggesting that Harry’s deal with Penguin Random House was for multiple books, and, while Harry has already treated the world to 400-odd pages of him laying bare his psychic wounds and traumatised 'todger' for the world’s literary delectation and emotional voyeurism, Meghan has yet to cross that particular Rubicon yet.

She warned that the royal family needed to brace themselves considering that Meghan was likely to write a tell-all.

“Because really, the duchess penning some sort of book looking back at her royal stint feels like all but a fait accompli, right? And if this is the case, if the former actress is writing tell-all, let’s all spare a thought for the aides, private secretaries and Oxbridge-educated underlings of The Firm who just might be about to face a totally unprecedented, epochal event.

“Royal wives have gone rogue on the page before but I would wager they could all pale in comparison if Meghan decides to wholly unburden herself and hold forth.”