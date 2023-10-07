Rihanna's smash hit 'Don't Stop The Music' hits 800m Spotify streams

Rihanna's musical prowess continues to shine as her album Don't Stop The Music reaches an impressive milestone on Spotify.



With over 800 million streams, this achievement marks the seventh of Rihanna's albums to cross this remarkable threshold.

Rihanna makes Spotify history with 10 songs reaching 1 billion streams

Rihanna has achieved a remarkable feat on Spotify without releasing a new studio album in over seven years.

She has now become the first female artist to boast ten songs that each boast an impressive one billion streams on the popular music platform.



Rihanna on Instagram captioned her post with a nod to her nickname, "Bad Gal billi," and remarked, "wit no new album… lemme talk my s–t!"

Since her 2016 album Anti, Rihanna has kept her dedicated fan base entertained with intermittent musical offerings.



