Geri Halliwell-Horner shares her grueling writing process for new novel Rosie Frost and Falcon Queen

Geri Halliwell-Horner has recently shared her thoughts on the release of her new novel Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Geri said, “You're excited, and there's a little bit of trepidation at the same time.”

“It's like, 'Here it comes.' You're powerless over the outcome, but you've done it,” remarked the former Spice Girls member.

According to the book synopsis, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen focuses on Rosie Frost, an orphan who is forced to attend a school for extraordinary teens on the mysterious Bloodstone Island after her mother’s death.

Geri revealed that it took her seven years to write this novel after the release of her children book series Ugenia Lavender in 2008.

Geri shared, “I would disappear for hours in my writing shed, because you have to be quite disciplined.”

“You just get lost when you're writing. It's very consuming,” she stated.

While discussing her husband Christian Horner’s reaction to her novel, Geri disclosed, “He said, 'I won't read it until you've finished it, until it's absolutely published, or you get a final copy’.”

“Yesterday he got on a plane, and I gave him one of the first copies of the book,” she mentioned.

On the flight, Geri said that he messaged her and it read, “I've read the first 135 pages. The book is great. It sucks you in, and it really is immersive. Better than I imagined. I'm very proud of you.”

“He doesn't read that often, except maybe on holiday, so when he sent me that text, I was just grinning. That's so nice that he was sucked in. It is lovely,” she added.