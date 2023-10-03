Blac Chyna sells personal belongings to pay for custody battle with ex Tyga

Once a top-earner in her field, Blac Chyna may soon go bankrupt as she resorts to selling off her personal items amidst her ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Blac Chyna, who now goes by her born-again name Angela Renée White, filed an income and expense declaration on Monday as she struggles to “make ends meet,” according to Page Six.

Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that White, 35, has been forced to sell her “clothing, purses, and shoes” on the online consignment store The Real Real and among her friends and family.

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” the professional make-up artist told the court.

But though the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder claimed to earn over $178,000 with her thrifty solution, she further argued, “It Is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

White, who was once a top-earner on Only Fans before her conversion to Christianity last year, is asking her rapper ex-boyfriend to cover her $125,000 legal and accounting fees.

The estranged pair, who dated from 2011-2014, are fighting for custody over their 10-year-old son, King.