Ariana Grande loosens up her signature high-ponytail for a new hairstyle

Ariana Grande has been known for sleek pulled-back, ridiculously high ponytail since finding fame with her successful musical career.

The musician had begun singing and acting when she was as young as 13. However, her big break came in 2010 when she landed the role of, bright red-headed teen, Cat, on Nickelodeon TV series Victorious.

With her singing career taking off from the show, the Thank U, Next singer has been sporting a high pony especially in all of 2015. After her Nickelodeon show, Grande has carried her natural hair colour as a brunette.

Although, she did surprise fans in October 2022, with bright blonde hair, as she prepared for her role as Glinda in the upcoming movie, Wicked.

Although, in recent times, the Into You singer, seemed to have experimented more with her style, switching to a more relaxed look for her tresses.

In a recent post on her social media, introducing her line of new foundations for r.e.m beauty, the Dangerous Woman musician took some inspiration from the 1940s for her curled ponytail.

@r.e.m.beauty our skincare-infused sweetener foundation is clinically-tested and proven to deliver instant *and* long-term hydration thanks to our signature r.e.m. hydrasmooth essence, a blend of raspberry leaf extract + hyaluronic acid spheres original sound - r.e.m. beauty

Dressed in a gingham outfit, Grande sported a loose pony with a matching bow tied around it. Her makeup was also kept to simple showcase the foundation in its glory, with a smidge of bronzer a highlight. Meanwhile, her eyes were lined with a brown cat-eye liner and a shimmery gloss onto her lips.



The relaxed look seemed like a welcome change amid the many things happening in her personal life. The singer is currently going through a divorce after two years of marriage with now-estranged husband Dalton Gomez.