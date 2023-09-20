Kate Middleton refused to travel to US with Prince William?

Kate Middleton set tongues wagging with her decision to not to travel with her husband Prince William to the US to promote his Earthshot Prize Award.



The Princess of Wales, according to a well-informed source, stayed back in the UK as "Kate did not want to overshadow William's crucial visit to encourage people contributing in fixing our biggest environmental problems."

Kate decided to remain in the UK to be with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, amid William's trip to the US to announce the finalists of his beloved Earthshot Prize Awards.



"The mother-of-three, who could attracted massive praise and limelight for her company to her husband, understands the importance of the event that's why she stayed back as she knew her presence could still the attention," the source added.

William's wife Kate, who's loved and respected for her grace and elegance also had a jam-packed schedule with her own personal back-to-back engagements in the UK.

She visited to East London to visit Streets of Growth, a charity that works to transform the lives of young people, where she met frontline staff to hear how the organization is supporting and coaching young people at risk. She also spent time with some people who have been supported by Streets of Growth and take part in a podcast about mental health.

Kate, as new Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, also visited the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, which is one of the Royal Navy's two principal air stations and one of the busiest military airfields in the U.K.

Meanwhile, Prince William met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, converging on issues including climate change and sustainable development. He also visited the Billion Oyster Project in the New York Harbor before attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.