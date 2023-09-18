Russell Brand teases Prince Harry, claims he locked lips with Meghan Markle

Russell Brand claimed to have locked lips with Meghan Markle on a film set.
Speaking on Loose Women, the comedian bragged about sharing an intimate moment before the Suits alum married Prince Harry.
Recalling the moment, Katy Perry’s ex-husband said that it took place when they were filming for 2010 film Get Him to the Greek.
The comedian went on to add that he was ‘out of it’ when the moment happened.
As per IMD, Meghan played the role of Tatiana.
Brand said: "I don’t remember the film that much... still out of it... I think I planted one on her."
"They should bring that up [at the wedding]… if anyone has any reason… yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film," he said at the time Prince Harry and Meghan were set to tie the knot.
This development comes after a Channel 4 documentary released which exposed the comedian's reported abuse over four women.
They claimed that Brand had sexually abused them, using coercion and force, with one claiming to be 16-years-old at the time of the incident.
