Jennifer Garner’s gym trainer reveals her secret of being ‘so strong’

Jennifer Garner’s gym trainer Beth Nicely talked about her client's workout routine and strength, and how it feels to be her trainer.



The 51-year-old is scheduled to return to the role of Elektra in Deadpool 3; she initially played the chiselled Marvel assassin antiheroine in 2003's Daredevil before its 2005 self-titled standalone.

According to Garner's longtime trainer Beth Nicely, picking up the famed twin sais of the role was easy for her because she has only grown stronger over the past 20 years.

Nicely told E! News that Garner is "doing harder and more difficult things than she did 20 years ago."

She expressed how she felt seeing "someone who is 51 is so badass and stronger than she's ever been", adding that she feels inspired "as a trainer, as a woman," further calling Garner "the real deal."

Nicely also revealed that Garner "just loves to work out," and "is so consistent and that's why she's so strong."



The Alias alum likes dancing aerobics, box jumping, and arm training with two-pound wrist weights.

And Nicely acknowledged that Garner's fitness has advanced in recent years thanks to the plyo-box.

"We started with an 18-inch box and she was like, 'Whoa, okay, my heart rate is up, this is a new thing!' Nicely remembered.

The trainer now says that the Love, Simon actress "jumped on a 36-inch box."

"We think of it as an adult jungle gym in a way, we do a lot of box jumping and agility and coordination training while holding heavy weights on boxes."

Although the Broadway performer and NASM-certified trainer acknowledged that "Jennifer Garner's version of hard is definitely an extreme version of hard," Nicely encouraged everyone to pick their own level of difficulty to aim for if they are pressed for time during their meetings, which frequently happen on Zoom.

"She's so consistent with her workouts and sometimes it doesn't equal an hour," Nicely elaborated.

Nicely went on to praise Garner as "a mom of three, she runs businesses, she's an actress and she has a very busy schedule.", adding that "whatever amount of time I've got with her, we go hard."