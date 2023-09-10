Prince Harry drops major hint about status of marriage with Meghan Markle

While Meghan Markle was not present at the opening of the 2023 Invictus Games, she received a sweet shoutout from Prince Harry in his speech.



Prince Harry gave a seven-minute speech during the hour-long ceremony of the Games on Saturday held in the German city of Dusseldorf.

As he was addressing the crowd, Harry recognised the new nations joining the games, which also included Colombia, Israel and Nigeria.

Welcoming the new nations to the games, Harry gave a nod his wife sharing a personal piece of information close to her.

“Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” referencing Meghan discovering that she is 43% Nigerian, per a genealogy test year back, which she opened up about in October 2022.

The speech comments come amid speculation of their impending divorce which have picked up since mid-June, following the fallout of their Spotify deal. In June, an insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the couple would be taking a ‘trial separation.’

Judi James, body language expert, picked up on Harry’s gesture during the speech as she pointed out to the Mirror about a moment when he shared a big smile.

“The big grin came when he called out the new nations and each group stood up to celebrate,” she told the outlet.

“One was Nigeria and this is where Harry’s one personal touch came as he told the audience things would get ‘a little more competitive’ at home this year now ‘My wife’s discovered she’s of Nigerian descent.”

Last year, Meghan had introduced Harry before he delivered his speech. However, the former Suits actress is meant to join Harry once the games begin.